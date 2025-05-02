A look at how federal funding cuts to PBS could impact public media in Rochester

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to cut federal funding to PBS and NPR. News10NBC is looking into how local public media could feel the impact.

WXXI and CITY Magazine are both affiliates of PBS and The Little Theatre is affiliated with WXXI. According to PBS, each taxpayer pays about $1.40 to help keep the lights on at places like the WXXI studio on State Street.

PBS says federal dollars make up 15% of its revenue. That money comes down to member stations like WXXI, where it’s about the same piece of their funding pie. The money has been on the chopping block for some time now.

For WXXI, it gets $2.1 million in federal funding out of a budget of $12.9 million. WXXI says on its website that it’s “not just another channel, it’s a lifeline for our communities.”

PBS is known for its educational kids’ TV shows. WXXI is part of that goal locally, with in-person events targeting preschool-age kids.

The federal perspective is that neither PBS nor NPR provides “fair, accurate, or unbiased portrayals of current events” and shouldn’t get federal funding.

News10NBC is also working to see how the funding cuts could impact CITY, the arts and culture magazine that’s free at places across Rochester.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI