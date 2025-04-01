A look at how the Red Wings are preparing for Tuesday’s home opener

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the day baseball fans have been waiting for. The Red Wings will finally return to Innovative Field for their home opener on Tuesday afternoon.

But opening day will be about more than baseball. Ryan Corbett, the Dansville man held captive by the Taliban for over two years, will take the mound to throw the first pitch of the season and celebrate his safe return. In addition, Fairport native Lucas West, who sang the national anthem during a Buffalo Bills playoff game, will also sing the national anthem at Innovative Field.

Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. and the first pitch will be at 4:05 p.m. Here’s what else to know ahead of opening day.

How are the Red Wings preparing?

Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason said the team has been preparing for this day since the season ended last year. He took News10NBC on a tour of the newly remodeled High Falls Lounge, where people in the luxury suites can get cocktails.

“That’s what we’re here for. Is making sure that people have a great time,” Mason said. “We got some great new food items. Of course, great music, some great stuff on the video boards, and a hat giveaway.”

Is there still a 50-degree guarantee?

Yes. Once again, the Red Wings have guaranteed that, if temperatures don’t hit at least 50 °F on the ballpark thermometer during the game, all fans in attendance will get a free ticket for any other home game in April or May of the season.