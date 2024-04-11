A look at ongoing improvements at Innovative Field

A look at improvements to Innovative Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got a look at some of the big improvements at Innovative Field.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the expansion to the stadium’s kitchen and home players’ club house are finally complete.

It’s all part of an ongoing $26 million, multi-year project to improve the stadium and meet the new MLB ballpark requirements.

Previous upgrades include a state-of-the-art video board, installed last summer, and renovations to the visitors’ club house.