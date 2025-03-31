A look at policies that will impact Rochester as the state budget deadline looms

ALBANY, N.Y. — The deadline to pass the New York State budget is fast approaching.

The State Legislature in Albany has until April 1 at midnight to decide on how to spend tax dollars or to pass an extension to keep the government running. Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a $252 billion spending plan, up from a $237 billion plan last year.

Ever since Hochul announced her budget proposal, News10NBC has covered how the policies may impact the Rochester area, from schools to transportation to healthcare. Here is some of our coverage:

Smartphone restrictions in schools

A proposal in the state budget would lock away students’ smartphones during the school day for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The budget includes $13 million in funding for storage devices for phones. Students would still be allowed to use basic phones that can’t connect to the internet and laptops or tablets issued by schools as part of lesson plans. If approved, the requirements would take effect for the 2025-26 school year.

Advocates say the policy would help to prevent distractions in the classroom and the harmful effects of social media at school. Opponents say it would prevent students from contacting loved ones if there’s an emergency. News10NBC spoke with parents and students at East High School and Brockport for their take.

Local transit funding

Hochul proposed a 3.4% increase in funding for upstate transit authorities in her budget proposal. However, RTS is asking for a 15% increase in transit funding in the budget. The CEO of RTS said that funding would be crucial toward its transition to zero-emission buses.

RTS was one of the first transit agencies in the state to start the switch to electric buses. The problem is, the buses haven’t worked out all that great in this area with our climate. So, now they’re moving to hydrogen fuel cell buses but those are even more expensive than electric and it’s taxpayers footing the bill.

Universal free school meals

Hochul wants to secure a free breakfast and lunch for every student in public schools across the state, regardless of income. She said the program would help to remove the stigma of needing help for meals.

The superintendent of the Gates-Chili Central School District said he’s seen great success with their free breakfast and lunch program implemented two years ago. An RCSD parent, who has a son in third grade who gets free breakfast and lunch every school day, said the program helps to ensure that children can focus on learning and not hunger.

Changes to CDPAP

In this year’s budget, Hochul proposed an overhaul to the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program. If you’re disabled or chronically ill, CDPAP lets you choose your caregivers and pay them through Medicaid.

News10NBC spoke with caregivers and recipients who fear the change would wreak havoc on the healthcare system. We spoke with a woman who uses CDPAP to care for her 17-year-old with a rare genetic disorder.

Free tuition to adult students pursuing associate’s degrees in high-demand fields

A state budget proposal aims to make education free for all adult students, ages 25 to 55, who are pursuing an associate’s degree in a high-demand field.

The proposal would cover fields such as nursing, engineering, teaching, and technology at SUNY or CUNY schools. The state would cover all costs, including books, housing, and transportation. In a statement, Monroe Community College expressed support for the initiative.