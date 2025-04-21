A look at Pope Francis’ final months and legacy

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

VATICAN CITY – Thousands are gathering in Vatican Square to pay their respects to Pope Francis, who died at age 88 on Monday morning.

The pontiff led the Catholic Church for 12 years. News10NBC has reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Rochester for a comment on the pope’s passing and legacy.

Pope Francis had recently been released from a five-week hospital stay for double pneumonia and a serious infection. He had reduced his activities but participated in Easter events. When the clock hit 7:35 a.m. Vatican Time, he “returned to the house of the Father”, a spokesperson said.

Doctors advised him against leading the traditional Easter Mass, but he did meet with Vice President JD Vance on Easter Saturday to exchange greetings. The two have clashed in the past over immigration policy and other issues. Vance said he was praying for the pope’s health. The pope also spoke briefly to the faithful on Easter, encouraging peace and addressing events in Gaza.

Pope Francis, born in Argentina, was the first Catholic leader from the Americas and the first Jesuit to hold the title. He was known for his progressive beliefs on the environment, women, minorities, and Christian unity.

Funeral observances will take place in the coming days. The pope’s successor will be chosen by about 120 cardinals from around the world. The papal conclave is expected to begin in about two weeks.

