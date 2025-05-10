A look at the poster for the 127th annual Lilac Festival

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The poster for the 127th annual Lilac Festival has been revealed. It shows Mother Nature visiting Highland Park during peak lilac bloom and includes iconic locations within the park.

Jeremy Sniatecki, a freelance illustrator and graphic designer who lives in North Winton Village, designed this year’s poster.

“There’s other points within the poster too, like the Lamberton conservatory and other details that are famous to the Rochester area that will be easy to spot,” said Brenna Sniatecki, the artist’s wife.

Festival-goers can purchase the poster for $15 at any of the Lilac Festival merchandise tents throughout Highland Park. You can see News10NBC’s Lilac Festival guide here.

