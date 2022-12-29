First Alert Weather: A mild end to 2022

We’ve climbed out of the freezer, and our little taste of spring will stretch into the last weekend of 2022.

Highs on Friday should soar into the mid and upper 50s, with a few locations flirting with 60 with the help of a little bit of sun. Outside of a passing rain shower, we’ll see dry weather on Friday. That will change on Saturday, with moisture streaming in from the south, ahead of a cold front. This means your New Year’s Eve festivities will have to take into account some wet weather.

Most showers will end by Sunday morning, with a mostly cloudy sky to start 2023. The first few days of the new year will be quiet and fairly mild, with highs a little above average, and dry weather. Our next system will draw in another batch of mild air and rain by Tuesday and Wednesday, with the possibility of a little wet snow on Thursday.

The first week or two of January look to be warmer than average, but there are some signs of a return to colder weather for the second half of the month