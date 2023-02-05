A month after fire, East Ave. restaurant not sure when they will reopen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a full month now since a major fire destroyed Veneto Wood Fire Pizza and Pasta. The restaurant located on East Avenue has been closed ever since. News10NBC talked to the restaurant’s General Manger Don Swartz to get an update on the restaurant’s future.

Swartz says the fire, which started in the early morning hours of January 4, is still under investigation. He also says that so far, arson has been ruled out as the cause of the fire.

On a day where the dining area should be packed with his loyal customers, Veneto Restaurant remains empty. The smell of burnt wood still permeates the air inside of the restaurant. The front half, where food was cooked, was mostly affected by smoke, and water damage.

Swartz tells us the fire actually started in the chef’s preparation area, inside the back half of the restaurant, which suffered extensive damage. At first firefighters thought the fire was started by the washer and dryer that the business uses to clean its linen. According to Swartz, further investigation revealed that wires in the drop ceiling may have been sparking just before the fire started.

Right now Swartz says things remain on hold as to when they can reopen again.

“We’re waiting for the insurance company to clear the site, so we can come in and begin cleaning, begin gutting, and getting some contractors in here. Five weeks later, we’re still at a standstill,” said Swartz.

Once everything is finalized and they’re given the okay, Swartz says it can take up to eight months to rebuild the East Avenue restaurant. Meanwhile, business has picked up tremendously at their Gates location.