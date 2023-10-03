A nationwide emergency alert test will go out Wednesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you get an alert on your phone on Wednesday afternoon, don’t be alarmed. The agencies FEMA and the Federal Communications Commissions are conducting a nationwide test of their emergency system.

The tests will begin at 2:20 p.m. The message will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” For phones set to Spanish, the message will read: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

Television and radio stations will also broadcast an emergency alert test starting at 2:20 p.m. FEMA says the test is to prepare for widespread emergencies such as extreme weather.