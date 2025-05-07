‘A senseless act of gun violence’: East High School mourns death of student

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The East High School community is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Danyelisse Pabon-Cubero, who was shot and killed in Rochester.

Pabon-Cubero, a senior at East High School, died after a shooting on Alphonse Street last Wednesday. Investigators said Michael Garcia shot a man in front of a house, but another bullet went into the home and struck Pabon-Cubero. The man survived.

Garcia was arrested following a standoff in Brockport.

“This is a senseless act of gun violence,” the East High superintendent said.

Counseling support is available for students and families affected by this tragedy.

