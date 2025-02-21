‘A step toward accountability’; Family of Robert Brooks reacts after murder charges announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The family of Robert Brooks is speaking out after six corrections officers were charged with murder in his beating death.

The charges became public on Thursday after an Oneida County Court judge unsealed a grand jury indictment in the death of the 43-year-old Greece man. It comes months after the release of bodycam video showing officers beating Brooks in a medical exam room on Dec. 9 at Marcy Correctional Facility. He died in the hospital the next day.

Brooks’ son, Robert Brooks Jr., said the indictment is a step toward getting justice for his father and making change.

“Indictments are an important step toward accountability. These men murdered my father. It was on video. The whole world got to see it,” Brooks Jr. said.

Robert Brooks father, Robert Ricks, spoke outside the courtroom and thanked the governor and the special prosecutor. Ricks said he’s calling for everyone to demand change in the prison system.

“I believe in no justice, no peace. But I also believe that as a people — not as black people, not as african-american people, not as dark people — I’m talking about good people. Until good people get together and decide that they’re not going to take this no more, it’s going to continue to be the same,” Ricks said.

“Ain’t nothing new about this. This is the same thing. This is what they did during slavery. It’s the same system it’s just been modernized It’s been modernized. And my question is why? That’s my question. Why? Why do y’all hate us so?”

Earlier, Ricks spoke with News10NBC about his calls for justice and his reaction to the bodycam footage. Ricks runs a nonprofit in Rochester that aims to help at-risk youth before they encounter the criminal justice system.

Other corrections officers were charged with manslaughter in the indictment and another was charged with tampering with evidence. The Onondaga County Medical Examiner determined that Brooks died from compression of the neck and multiple blunt impact injuries.

Brooks had been incarcerated at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome and was transferred to Marcy Correctional Facility the day he was beaten. After the beating, seventeen employees at Marcy Correctional Facility were suspended without pay or resigned. That includes two nurses.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also spoke about the indictment in Brooks’ death.

“Today will hopefully be a chapter restoring the faith of people that when people cross the line. When people engage in horrific acts, there are severe consequences,” she said.

Hochul also spoke about her reaction to the bodycam footage. She called for the firing of the corrections officers ever since the release of the footage.

“It was shocking to know that this was going on. And if it wasn’t for some body cameras, who knows if we would have known about it,” she said.