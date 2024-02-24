A Taste of Pittsford returns this March

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A local fundraiser is returning after a three-year pandemic break.

Pittsford Rotary’s “A Taste of Pittsford” returns March 18. You’ll be able to sample signature foods and beverages from local restaurants, wineries and breweries. There will be a silent auction, too.

Proceeds will support Pittsford Rotary. Tickets are $50. They are available in advance from and Pittsford Rotarian or at the Pittsford Rotary website.