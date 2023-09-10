A temporary goodbye for Barry’s Old School Irish pub in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Barry’s Old School Irish pub in Webster may be temporarily closing its doors tonight — but only so its owners can embark on a new chapter that has the potential to expand the pub’s footprint beyond our region.

After 12 years of creating what has become a gathering spot for people looking for an authentic Irish pub, owners Jessica and Danny Barry say they are temporarily closing the pub’s doors today to focus solely on creating Barry’s Irish Liqueur — the owners’ take on creamy Irish liquor.

But not before doing what Barry’s Old School Irish has become known for — bringing people together, both within the close-knit community in Webster and the community at large. Barry’s has been hosting a closing day celebration today.

After Jessica and Danny Barry got married, they went to Ireland and really got to work researching Irish pubs to bring back all of what they learned to open up a pub of their own — a small, intimate place in Webster that has featured social events, trivia nights, and even a running club.

Danny Barry says that he hopes to reopen the pub at a later time in a larger location.

“We look forward to the day when we can bring it all together and welcome everyone to the forever Barry’s Pub home and that one will be built for the long haul and something that will get passed down to our three kids and our grandkids. So that’s the goal,” Danny Barry said.

As far as their plans for the future go, Jessica and Danny say they plan on having their new liqueur made in Tipperary, Ireland, and hope to have it available in New York by the fall before marketing it across the U.S.