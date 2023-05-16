‘A tremendous time of year’: Local beekeeper offers honey for PGA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – PGA goers from near and far got a ‘Taste of New York‘ on the golf course this Tuesday. Taste NY and I LOVE NY tents brought out local food, wine and other unique items.

This includes honey!

News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost met up with a local beekeeper Pat Bono during her tasting.

“It’s really kind of a family thing, my grandfather kept bees, so it’s kind of acceptable. My family too, had bees, it wasn’t considered weird or anything,” she said.

Bono started her business Seaway Trail Honey around 2009, but has been beekeeping since the ‘70s.

“I live in Brighton, but about 16 years ago, I bought some land outside of Pultneyville with an antique farm,” she said. “And that’s where I set up my bee keeping operation, that’s where I do everything on site.”

Visitors got the chance to hear her story at the PGA, and try some honey in the Taste NY and I LOVE NY tent.

“I’ve been involved with Taste NY for many years,” she said. “They would have a stand at the state fair, I’ve done in the past, I do sell at several Taste NY stores on Grand Island.”

Bono said she kept things simple with one honey flavor for the summer season. “I usually have all kinds of seasonal honeys like at the Brighton Farmers Market.”

Bono said she enjoys sharing her love of honey with other locals. But she also got a chance to speak with visitors from places that might surprise you.

“I’ve met people from Texas, Florida, just people from all over here.”

Bono said there’s no better time of year for it.

“Right now it’s a really tremendous time of year because a lot of the beekeepers are bringing their bees out of winter,” said Bono. “So they’re getting them ready for the honey flow, the nectar flow, a lot of things have just started to bloom.”

Her favorite part about beekeeping?

“Taking care of bees, when they’re starting out, watching the progress, raising the queens and producing a really nice quality honey product.”

The samples were just for Tuesday morning. But you can find Bono’s honey bears for purchase throughout the duration of the festival. You can also find her projects at the Brighton Farmer’s Market and the new Whole Foods.