A very special birthday for Webster woman

WEBSTER, N.Y. — A woman in Webster celebrated a very special birthday Friday — with a tow truck party for her 88th birthday.

Ruth Childs’ daughter Bonnie Smorol says a long white truck covered in lights drives by Ruth’s window at the Legends in North Ponds every night. She says for her birthday, Ruth wanted the driver to honk at her.

So the community came together to throw her a tow truck party.

“Overwhelmed. I really appreciate it,” Ruth said.

“There’s so many nice people out there and they don’t know when they’re making a difference, but they are — someone sees you and you don’t know it,” Bonnie said.