A walk for prayer, peace and community support

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Episcopal Diocese of Rochester held a prayer walk Tuesday evening in honor of the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Maplewood Park.

The path from the Church of The Ascension on Riverside Street to the site of the shooting in Maplewood Park was a half-mile peace walk to offer prayers for those killed and their loved ones.

“I had just been to this park when my mother was visiting – we had been to the Rose Garden and walked to the Lower Falls – and so imagining some people having a picnic and suddenly a mass shooting was very alarming,” said Bishop Kara Wagner Sherer, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester. “One of the reasons we are here as church people is to show up when things go badly and tragically so we can be here and tell the community we’re here to pray and to work and to act, to change the cycle of violence.”

The walk to combat gun violence even included a prayer for the shooter, or shooters, who may have lost their way.

Bishop Sherer added: “We’re going to pray for everyone affected by the violence – the victims who died, those who are injured, their family and friends, but also for the shooter, for their communities, for this community, for first responders, for all those who are affected, because one shooting has reverberations as we know.”