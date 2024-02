CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Canandaigua’s Fire and Ice Festival began Saturday.

The fun began at 9 a.m. Saturday in the heart of Canandaigua’s downtown area on South Main Street. The two-day festival features loads of family fun and attractions, including an ice sculpture competition, alpacas, several vendors, and food trucks. There was also a fire dancer that was set to take the stage in the evening.

The festival continues Sunday and ends at 8:30 p.m.