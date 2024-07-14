A weekend of high-flying, historical excitement at Geneseo Air Show

GENESEO, N.Y. — Saturday was the first of two days of high-flying, and historical, excitement at the National Warplane Museum for the annual Geneseo Air Show.

The entire history of aviation is on display, from antique dogfighters to modern combat jets.

“This museum is completely volunteer-run — all of our volunteers busting their butt once a year. Every single week we come out every single Saturday; every Wednesday we have board meetings — without them, this doesn’t happen, and none of it is for monetary gain; it’s all because we are that passionate,” said A.J. Bartucca, who handles social media and public relations for the airshow.

The air show continues into Sunday, and tickets are still available.