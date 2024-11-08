AAA: Fatigued driving as dangerous as driving drunk

AAA: Drowsy driving can be as dangerous as DWI

Among the tickets given the bus driver in a crash that injured 28 people Thursday morning on Route 490 in Chili is one for driving fatigued.

News10NBC spoke with AAA Thursday about how these types of crashes can happen, and can be avoided.

The National Highway Safety Administration estimates drowsy driving is the major factor in more than 100,000 crashes every year, resulting in more than 71,000 injuries.

Mark Gruba with AAA says being sleep-deprived doesn’t just affect alertness and reaction times, but also disrupts good decision-making — something he says is a must for anyone who travels on a public road.

“Drivers have a responsibility not only to themselves, but their passengers and other motor vehicles on the roadway. that they are fit to drive when they get behind the wheel,” Gruba said.

Gruba says driving fatigued is just as dangerous as driving drunk, drugged or distracted.