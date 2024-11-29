AAA shares tips to prepare for winter driving

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As winter in Rochester is getting closer, AAA has tips to make sure cars are ready for the snow.

AAA is reminding people to make sure their charging system and alternator are working properly and their battery is holding a charge. Todd Ingraham, AAA Fleet Operations manager, says there’s a simple way to make sure your tires are still good enough to handle the snow.

“An easy way to tell is to take a penny, turn it upside down. If you can see all of Lincoln’s head, then, it’s time to get new tires. You aren’t going to have adequate tires for the conditions,” he said.

AAA says drivers should also change their winter driving habits. That means giving yourself extra time to get to your destination and leaving enough space between you and the car ahead of you. It also means not making sudden lane changes or turns.