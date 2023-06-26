AAA warns of ‘100 deadliest days’ for teenage drivers during summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to AAA, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the 100 most dangerous days on the road for teenagers.

Mark Gruba, AAA Communication Specialist, said, “Between 2012 and 2021, nearly 6,600 teenagers were killed in fatal crashes. And the most troubling part about that stat is the percentage is on the increase in recent years.”

While there isn’t a single solution to solve the rise in crashes, Gruba said there are things everyone can do.

“One is understanding what the risks are, and then taking proactive steps to address those risks. The second piece is making sure as parents that we are taking a proactive role in our child’s education in terms of learning how to drive,” Gruba said.

Gruba also said that making sure parents are aware of the number one cause of accidents among teenagers is important.

“Having your friends in your car with you. In the passenger seat. In the backseat. Causing distractions for the driver. Taking their eyes off the road,” Gruba said.

According to the latest research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, when a teen driver has only teen passengers in their vehicle, the fatality rate for all people increases by 51%.

However, distracted driving isn’t only a teenager problem.

With more technology at our fingertips, Gruba said everyone, no matter what your age, needs to be aware of how dangerous it can be if you are distracted behind the wheel.

“Disassociate yourself from your phone when you’re behind the wheel. Put it away. Whatever it is. It can wait. You can deal with it when you arrive at your destination, but do so safely,” Gruba said.