Aaron’s Alley hosts a day of shopping fun on Small Business Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Shoppers flocked to Aaron’s Alley on Monroe Avenue to celebrate Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to supporting local businesses.

Aaron’s Alley had special deals and a way for the community to give back with a street clean up. There were spontaneous raffles, hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies and candy canes. The Grateful Dead Bear also made an appearance.

The event was supported by the Monroe Avenue Merchants Associations.