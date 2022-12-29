Abandoned hotel now site of TikTok craze in Gates – and police aren’t happy

GATES, N.Y. – Don’t do it.

That’s the message from Gates Police, who Wednesday announced they have arrested five young adults for breaking into the old, vacant Holiday Inn on Brooks Avenue.

Sgt. James Coughlin say a challenge on the social media app TikTok is to blame. The post encourages urban explorers to get inside and look around – despite a locked chain link fence and boarded-up doors.

Five people ages 18 to mid-20s have been arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.

He says officers aren’t the only ones frustrated by the Tik-Tok challenge. The property manager is, as well.

“Their alarms are going off a lot indicating that someone is inside the building, and we have been called here numerous times over the last couple of weeks,” Coughlin said.

The trespassers are getting in through broken windows or doors once boarded up.

Although all they seem to be doing is exploring around, Coughlin says trespassers are risking their safety.

“Roof is leaking, ceiling is caving in, there’s holes in the floors, and hazardous dust,” Coughlin said. “We really encourage people to stay out of there for their own safety.”

The property owner has hired a security firm to keep away the explorers.

