About 140 people walk for St. Ann’s Community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The first two-mile walk at St. Ann’s Community took place Saturday at its Portland Campus to raise funds and awareness.

It was a celebration of community, healthy aging, and a morning filled with fun and fitness, as about 140 people laced up and hit the pavement for the event, which included a health and wellness fair, live entertainment and food trucks.

St. Ann’s Community is a provider of senior services in the Rochester area dedicated to meeting the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of older adults.

“So far we’ve raised $70,000, and what’s awesome about St. Ann’s is that every single dollar raised and donated goes back to our elders a hundred percent,” said Michael McRae, president and CEO of St. Ann’s Community.

St. Ann’s is looking forward to continuing the walk next year, and McRae says it will be bigger and better.