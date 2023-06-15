About 30 cars broken into at East End Garage and 15 near Cobbs Hill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after 30 cars were broken into at East End Garage and 15 cars were broken into around Werner Park near Cobbs Hill.

Rochester Police say they found the cars damaged to various degrees at the garage at the corner of East Main and Scio streets on Thursday.

Officers are still working to get in touch with some of the car owners. Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call 911.