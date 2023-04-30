About 500 participants laced up their shoes to walk for inclusion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Best Buddies International, hosted a Friendship Walk at Total Sports Experience on Saturday. Since 2009 more than 300,000 participants have walked in over 70 cities, and raised more than $30 million for Best Buddies. This year, Best Buddies will be hosting 69 walks across the country and is expecting over 40,000 walkers to attend.

The nonprofit was founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver to establish a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Participants enjoyed a day of fun, family, food, music, and entertainment after the walk.

Proceeds from the Friendship Walk support state programs that provide one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living. These programs can be found in all 50 states and will create opportunities for more than 350,000 people this year.





