Academy of Health Sciences Charter School cuts ribbon on new building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Academy of Health Sciences Charter School in Rochester cut the ribbon its new building on Saturday morning.

The building opened at the site of the former Terrace Garden Bowling Alley on Ridgeway Avenue. The state-of-the-art learning facility with modern architecture will serve students in grades 5 through 8.

“We see this renovation as more than just a new school building. It is a commitment to the Rochester community and one more step in fulfilling our mission as a public charter school here to be a safe and effective learning space for the youth and their families” said Wanda Perez-Brundage, principal of the charter school.

Academy of Health Sciences Charter School, established in 2019, aims to prepare students for college and a career in the health sciences field.