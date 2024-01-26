Action for a Better Community presents awards at annual breakfast

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The nonprofit Action for a Better Community hosted its second annual awards breakfast at the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester.

News10NBC’s Lynette Adams emceed the event to honor people for their work in the community. This year’s theme was “beyond trauma, journey to wellness”, with the goal of helping the community move past it’s trauma, find solutions and emerge stronger, starting with families at home.

Three people took home awards on behalf of their organizations that are making a difference in Rochester, Toys for Tots, M&T Bank, and Teen Empowerment.