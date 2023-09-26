Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A person has been hospitalized following a shooting incident involving a Rochester Police officer tonight. A large police presence remains in the First Street area.

Lt. Greg Bello tonight said police responded to a report of shots fired on Seventh Street, and pursued a vehicle that was driving off his its lights off. He said the vehicle struck a pole at First and Hempel streets, and a foot chase followed, which ended in an altercation between an officer and the suspect. Bello confirmed that the person was shot in the upper body, and that the officer fired his weapon, but would not confirm whether the officer shot the suspect. He said the person has been hospitalized and is expected to survive.

