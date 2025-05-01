Activists push for funding for study into public takeover of RG&E

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Community activists in Rochester are renewing their push to fund a study on a public takeover of RG&E. Members of Metro Justice and the Rochester Energy Democracy Campaign held a rally on Wednesday morning.

“When we’ve asked these public officials why. Why not move forward? They’ve repeatedly told us that they are too busy,” one person at the rally said.

The groups also called for more transparency on a closed-door meeting between RG&E, local businesses, and political leaders to call for a study. RG&E says the money it would take to do a study would be better used elsewhere.

“The city can’t afford a study. That would take funding away from vital services such as schools and public safety,” said RG&E spokesperson Alexis Arnold. “What we do now is that employees in RG&E, we continue working to show our customers that they remain a top priority.”

In 2023, Rochester City Council voted to commit half a million dollars to the study if Monroe County helped with the other half. The county voted 16-13 against the funding study back in April 2024.

