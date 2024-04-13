Activists unite to take on issues revolving around poverty in Rochester

Town hall at UR brings together activists to fight poverty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students, elected officials, and organizations all came together Friday night with one purpose — to talk about ways to lift as many people out of poverty as possible.

Activists that News10NBC spoke with at Friday’s town-hall meeting at the University of Rochester said they are determined to come up with common-sense, practical solutions to the poverty crisis — and for many of them, it all begins right here at home. Organizers have noted that Rochester is the third-worst city in the country for poverty.

Helping others comes naturally to Serenity Henlon.

“I grew up in the Bronx, New York, and as you can tell this town hall is about intersectionality and poverty,” she said.

Henlon joined the Douglass Leadership House at the University of Rochester, an organization dedicated to building a sense of community among African-American students and a place to share their life experiences.

“Especially because some of us come from disadvantaged backgrounds — it provides extra cushioning so we can excel in our studies and also socially,” Henlon said.

Members of the Douglass Leadership House joined 11 other organizations for Friday’s town hall, hosted by elected officials, labor unions and faith-based leaders, with the goal of discussing proposals that can make real change. Such as the creation of a commission opposing Rochester poverty, which would consider a number of measures, including the Mother and Infants Lasting Change Bill.

“This bill would allow for children, infant mothers, and mothers of children to receive stipends for the first 18 months of the child’s life,” a speaker noted.

It’s just one of the issues Maryama Thiam and others at the town hall stand behind.

“My goal tonight is for university students and people outside the university to come together and speak on what’s important,” said Thiam, a member of the Pan African Student Association.

And while there won’t be immediate policy changes after the town hall, Thiam hopes that showing groups of all kinds coming together behind the cause of ending poverty can be a catalyst for change in the future.

“Poverty affects us all. and our students, even though we may be from different places, it’s important that even though we are in Rochester right now, we should use our time right now to make a meaningful impact and change,” Thiam said.

Other issues identified by participants in the forum include rent stabilization, minimum wage legislation, a bill that would end a reliance on suspensions as a school disciplinary measure, and more.