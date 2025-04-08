Performer in ‘Funny Girl’ speaks ahead of Tuesday’s opening night for RBTL

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s season continues with the acclaimed musical comedy “Funny Girl”, which opens on Tuesday night at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre.

Described as a love letter to the theatre, “Funny Girl” is an underdog story about Fanny Brice – a young girl from New York City who dreams of beating the odds and becoming a star. Izaiah Montaque Harris plays Fanny’s tap dancing best friend, Eddie. He talked about touring 50 cities with the company of “Funny Girl.”

“We are a company of love and I could cry thinking about it because we just really try to make every single night new, and every single night special. Because a lot of us, for a lot of us, this is either our first time touring or our first time in this big role,” Harris said.

Rochester is the last stop on the national tour of “Funny Girl.” You can get tickets here. Here’s the list of showtimes:

Tuesday – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday – 7:30 p.m.

Friday – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday – 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday – 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI