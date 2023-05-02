Acute Kids Pediatric Urgent Care opens new location in Gates

GATES, N.Y. Parents and families now have another option when their young ones get sick or injured.

Acute Kids Pediatric Urgent Care opened a second location in Gates on Spencerport Road on Tuesday. The CEO and clinical director, Chrysa Charno, said the new location has been in the works for about a year and it took about five months to finalize construction. She said it’s been a long time coming.

Charno said Acute Kids has been in business for about three and a half years. In that time, staff have treated nearly 40,000 patients ranging in age from birth to 21. No appointment is necessary, but appointments are offered for everything from X-rays to flu and Covid testing.

“We have been really blessed and honored that staff have come to us,” Charno said. “So while everybody in health care is facing the shortages that we’ve all seen, people realize that this is a really fun, family-friendly environment and so we’ve had staff flock to us, so we’re very fortunate,” she said.

Charno said there’s a demand for acute care. Some patients have traveled nearly two hours to be seen at the Webster location. She expects that support to carry over to the Gates location.

“Oh it’s awesome, it’s so awesome,” Charno said. “What’s even greater is you walk around Rochester with our brand logo and people are like ‘Hey listen I’ve been there before, oh my gosh I took my kids there and we love your team.’ That makes my heart just sing every day because these are the people that make this happen.”

The hours at the Gates location will be Monday-Friday from 12-10 p.m. and on weekends from 10-8 p.m.