ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is coming to Rochester. Sandler’s “I miss you” stand-up comedy tour will stop at the Blue Cross Arena on Nov. 8.

It’s part of a 25-city tour of North America. It comes on the heels of his recently released Netflix film “You are so not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah.”

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday at noon and general tickets go on sale at Friday at noon. You can get tickets here.