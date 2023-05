ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The results are in. Rochester teachers Association President Adam Urbanski has been re-elected to his position.

Urbanski ran against Rochester City School teacher Audrey Sowell. Urbanski got more than 1,300 votes, with more than 70% of the vote.

Sowell got around 500 votes.

Urbanski has led the teachers union for 42 years.

