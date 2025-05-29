Adaptive recreational equipment launches for all to enjoy Erie Canal

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – As the Erie Canal celebrates its 200th anniversary, new resources have become available to ensure everyone can enjoy recreational activities on the canal.

The University of Rochester Medicine, in partnership with the Erie Canal Boat Company and other partners, have launched adaptive recreational equipment for people with physical disabilities. This equipment includes bikes, kayaks and more.

RELATED: From biking to boating: Discovering the Erie Canal’s diverse outdoor adventures

One mother of a girl with special needs says enjoying an afternoon kayaking on the canal would be totally impossible without this equipment.

“The equipment is always here. It’s something that she enjoys,” said Carla MacDougall. “It’s hard to find something adaptive for special needs people that’s available. And this is one of those things and we’re very blessed and lucky to have it here in Fairport.”

News10NBC is your official Erie Canal Bicentennial headquarters. Click here to see all of News10NBC’s coverage on the Erie Canal.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI