ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Animal Services is hosting a free adoption event Sunday.

Bark-or-Treat runs from noon until 3:30 p.m. – or until all dogs have been adopted – at Brown Square Park on Verona Street.

Prospective owners can meet the dogs and get to know them, while also enjoying treats and vendors.

If you’re interested in bringing home a dog, be sure to bring a leash and collar so you can bring one home – for free.