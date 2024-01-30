Additions and updates continue at Eastview Mall

VICTOR, N.Y. – Eastview announces several additions and updates to the property. Stores MINISO, Flamingo Patio, and Barnes & Noble join the current tenants, along with re-branded So Chill Creamery.

Eastview also announced the relocation of merchants Build-A-Bear and Go Calendars; additional EV charging stations are now online.

Late last year, MINISO opened in the JCPenney Wing. MINISO offers household goods, cosmetics, stationery, toys, and kitchenware – through both collaborations and original designs; many available under brands like Disney, Marvel, Toy Story, and more.

Flamingo Patio’s only Rochester location is set to open in the coming weeks. Located in the Von Maur Wing, the store features high-end outdoor patio furniture made from wicker and aluminum.

Barnes & Noble continues to make progress and is expected to open in the spring. Located just inside Entrance 2, Barnes & Noble is based off their newest store model – the majority focus on books, while also offering a selection of magazines, gifts, stationary, newspapers, educational toys, and more.

Specialty Retailer Go! Calendars, Games, and Toys is relocating to Main Court.

Shoppers with electric vehicles can now utilize Eastview’s newest amenity – level 2 EV charging stations on the eastern side of the mall. Newly online and operated by Livingston Energy Group, these twenty charge ports have a 7.6kW capacity, a cost of $0.30 per kilowatt hour, and require the driver to download their app for access to charge.