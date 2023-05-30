Adopt a cat for free at Lollypop Farm on Thursday
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – On Thursday, June 1, Lollypop Farm will kick off Adopt-A-Cat-Month to find new homes for their feline friends with Free Cat Day.
– Doors open and check-in begins at 9:00 a.m.
– Adoptions will begin at 10:00 a.m. in order of check-in
– All available cats are free (including any kittens available)
– Adoptions will run until 5 p.m. or until the line is at capacity
– Vouchers will be given if the line is at capacity for those already signed in
View cats here.