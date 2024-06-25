Adult and child taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after fire on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An adult and a child were taken to the hospital to treat smoke inhalation after a fire at a residential building on Lyell Avenue near Wetmore Park.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Tuesday as crews were already battling a fire on Child Street. It took half an hour for the Rochester Fire Department to control the fire at the two-and-a-half story building on Lyell Avenue.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.