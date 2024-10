VICTOR, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm is honoring Adopt-a-Dog Month. Throughout October, all adult dogs are 50% off and all dogs 6 or older are free.

Lollypop Farm says a donor is helping to offset the cost of the reduced fee adoptions, making it possible. You can see the dogs available for adoption here.

Lollypop Farm’s adoption center in Fairport is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.