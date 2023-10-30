Advanced Dementia patient found after wandering away from Strong Memorial Hospital

Woman with Dementia wonders from her room at SMH

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC told you about an elderly woman with Dementia who wandered off from her room at Strong Memorial Hospital. Emma Rogers was eventually found safe a few hours later.

Police say Rogers, who is in her 80s, put on her clothes over the hospital scrubs she had on and slipped out of the hospital, unnoticed by the staff.

Rogers was admitted to the hospital on Friday for treatment of advanced Dementia. It was around six that night when she left her room and the hospital. Police started searching the area and notified the public to be on the lookout for her. Rogers was found unharmed just after 2 a.m. Saturday — after someone spotted her at Mount Hope and Crittenden and called 911.

A hospital spokesperson tells won’t discuss what happened, but says the hospital takes lots of precautions to keep a close watch on their most vulnerable patients.

News10NBC’s Patrick Moussignac contacted the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and the Finger Lkes. Arlene Wilson, senior director of programs at the Association tells me six out of 10 people with Alzheimer’s will wander off at some point. Wilson says there is a phenomenon called “sundowning.” This typically happens during early evening hours when Dementia patients become both very agitated and confused in unfamiliar surroundings.

“You’re looking for your children. You’re looking to go home. You’re looking to prepare tomorrow’s dinner. You looking to do laundry, and so if you’re out of place and out with time with the hospital admission, nothing is familiar to you. So you’re looking to go home,” says Wilson.

Again, Emma Rogers was thankfully found unharmed. She is still hospitalized and is listed in satisfactory condition.