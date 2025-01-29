Local group works to remind immigrations of rights when interacting with ICE agents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers increase their presence across the nation, including in the Finger Lakes region, a local advocacy group is working to remind immigrants in the community of their rights.

Cassandra Bocanegra, who works for the Finger Lakes Region of the New York Immigration Coalition, said there is increased ICE activity in the region but there have been no confirmation of raids. Bocanegra says that, while seeing ICE agents in the area is nothing new due to Rochester’s proximity to the Canadian border, their actions are causing concern.

“We do know that we are in a very vulnerable position based on where we are located in the state, within a 100-mile radius of the border,” Bocanegra said. “So increased activity in our region is a little par for the course. We do know that there were two enforcement actions, one locally and one more in the Finger Lakes region. Neither of them were really mass raids of any sort. But these actions are meant to increase fear in our communities.”

In response, Bocanegra is working to spread information to immigrant communities about their rights when ICE agents come to their homes.

“They have the right to remain silent. They have the right to not answer questions,” she said. “If somebody comes knocking at their door, they have the right to maintain, keep the door closed. If an agent is trying to provide them with information, they have the right to request that the agent slides that information under the door rather than opening the door. They have the right to record. So when any of these interactions happen.”

Bocanegra also expressed concern about the potential economic impact of losing immigrants in the workforce.

“We will probably see things being more expensive in the future as our labor force and like our workforce is decreased significantly,” she said.

News10NBC reached out to the ICE offices in Buffalo for comment but did not receive a response before the story aired.

