Advocates call for free lunches in public schools statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. — Advocates are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to fund free school lunches for all students.

A group of state lawmakers and students rallied at the capital in Albany on Monday. They say more than 700,000 students lost access to taxpayer-funded meals after federal waivers expired in June. Right now, the state does have a free school meal program but that is based on eligibility.

“Food insecurity is a tremendous financial insecurity throughout the state. This is a program that reaches every single student around the state,” said Liz Accles of Community Food Advocates.

