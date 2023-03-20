Advocates call on state to provide tax credit for children under 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Anti-poverty activists on Monday called on New York State to increase funding for the Empire State Child Tax Credit.

The current child tax credit provides a minimum of $100 and maximum of $330 for children between the ages of 4 and 16. However, advocates are concerned because there is currently no tax credit for children under 4.

“Families receiving the child tax credit saw significant declines in eviction, families could manage emergency expenses and pay for child care, education expenses, extracurricular activities, tutoring,” said Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester / Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative. “In other words, families could invest in their children’s long-term outcomes.”

Advocates say the increase in the tax credit would help parents of children under 4 with buying necessities like diapers and clothing.