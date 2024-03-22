Advocates promote ‘Daniel’s Law’ 4 years after Daniel Prude’s death; would change how police respond to mental health calls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday marks four years since the death of Daniel Prude, who died after being taken into custody by Rochester Police in 2020.

Advocates gathered Thursday at Rochester City Hall to push for a bill they say addresses “necessary reforms in policing.”

Advocates say Daniel’s Law, named for Prude, would minimize the role of law enforcement in responding to people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

They say the state would be better served by a public health response and “consent-based care.”

“I think the future of policing here looks like a community where Daniel Prude would still be alive. It means not responding to mental health calls and stepping back, in honor of Daniel Prude and recognizing there are other people who are just better to show up,” said City Councilperson Stanley Martin.

State Senator Samra Brouk and Assemblyman Harry Bronson have introduced the bill in their respective houses. They hope Daniel’s Law will pass before the April 1 state budget deadline.