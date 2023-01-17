Advocates rally in Rochester for Clean Slate Act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Advocates in Rochester are calling on New York State legislators to pass the Clean Slate Act, a measure that would seal old conviction records.

Supporters say its passage would help 2.3 million people get jobs. They say it would also generate more than $7 billion in annual earnings across the state.

Advocates also say that, after old conviction records are sealed, people are more likely to stay employed, increase their earnings, support their families, and strengthen their communities.