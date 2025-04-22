Advocates rally in Rochester to demand housing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local homelessness advocates gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Park Tuesday for a rally as part of the Housing Now National Day of Action.

Advocates emphasized the need for increased funding for local shelters and a clearer path out of homelessness.

Mickey Di Perna, a member of VOCAL New York, shared their personal experience with housing insecurity, which began at age 17. Di Perna said they stayed in an abusive relationship due to a lack of housing options. They criticized the current shelter system for inadequate care, especially for people with disabilities or the LGBTQ+ community.

Advocates also called for an end to the closure and raids of homeless encampments.

“Sweeps or the enclosure and closing of camp and encampments is taking people’s things and telling them you have to either go into a shelter where we tell you to, and we’re not really going to help you get into the shelter,” Di Perna said. “We’re just going to maybe drive you there. Or we take your stuff and if you can pick it up in 30 days, if we don’t throw it away.”

Advocates continued to pressure the state to pass the Housing Access Voucher Program, which is part of the overdue budget. This program would provide rental assistance to those who are homeless or at risk.

“People are struggling. First of all, we’re struggling to pay our bills, struggling to pay our rent and we have to feed our children,” said Oscar Brewer, a homelessness advocate. “You have families making decisions daily. Do I pay RG&E? Do I pay my rent or do I feed my children? These are decisions or questions of families who have to make.”

As of January of last year, more than 1,000 people were homeless in Rochester, according to VOCAL-NY. To learn more about the National Day of Action, click here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.