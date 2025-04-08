Advocates say repealing New York’s ban on multi-listing could save lives of those in need of organ transplants

ALBANY, N.Y. – State representatives gathered in Albany Tuesday afternoon to advocate for new legislation aimed at saving lives. The proposed Heart Act would repeal New York’s ban on multi-listing, allowing patients to register at multiple transplant centers simultaneously.

Advocates said this change would make it easier for low-income New Yorkers in need of an organ transplant to find a match.

“We can and we must do better, but the good news is, the most important statistic that take away from today is right on this banner above us,” said one speaker. “One person, just one person who donate at the time of their death can save up to eight lives, and impact the lives of 75 others. So let us remember that.”

Nearly 8,000 New Yorkers are currently on the waitlist for a life-changing organ.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.