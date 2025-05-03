Advocates urge passage of Protect Act, which would help assess whether to hold suspects until trial

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lawmakers, law enforcement, and local community leaders gathered to advocate for the passage of the Protect Act.

The proposed federal legislation would provide judges with a standardized form to assess whether individuals charged with felonies or Class A misdemeanors pose a danger to the community or themselves, determining if they should be held until trial.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said the Protect Act is common-sense legislation that would address flaws in existing laws.

“This is what the people are looking for. They’re looking for us to come together as a community — different stakeholders in the community, not just law enforcement — asking for common-sense legislation to fill the gaps of the reforms,” said Baxter.

Baxter emphasized that while reforms were necessary, they have shortcomings. “This is an opportunity to fix some of those shortcomings with a bipartisan bill that fills the middle of the road, and helps us out in public safety,” he said.

The Protect Act is currently under review by the Senate’s Committee on Codes.

Muhammad Kahan, the owner of the West Henrietta Road gas station where a 9-year-old boy was shot last Saturday, showed support for the Protect Act on Friday. The shooting involved a convicted felon.

“What happened to me can happen to anybody,” Kahan said. “I mean if they had him locked up, whatever, he have a previous history and I think we can prevent this whatever happened to me, what happened to nine-years-old. We could prevent that.”

